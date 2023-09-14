Hometown Civitan donates $10,000 to local nonprofits

Beverlee Katsoulis, of the Village of Winifred, gives Patriot Service Dog in training, Richie, a command to pick up an object during his training session, in Lake Sumter Landing.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

Hometown Civitan is a small group that makes a big difference in the community — it recently donated $10,000 across five local nonprofits.

The group raised the money through its Adopt-a-Precinct event, where members volunteer to work a voting site so the wages can go to charity. Members gave $2,000 each on Sept. 5 to Hand in Hand, Pace Center for Girls, Our Moment Cafe, Patriot Service Dogs and Voices for Children.

