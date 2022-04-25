Home gardners turn backyards into havens for wildlife

Vicky McLean, of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores, works on planting the native plants of tropical salvia, blue-eyed grass and beach verbena as part of a container garden, Friday, while at her home in The Villages.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Like the builders of The Villages, the community’s wildlife gardeners create homes.

But they build with colorful flowers, not with concrete blocks or wooden frames.

Home gardeners increasingly are  interested in planting with wildlife-friendly plants, like the milkweeds that draw monarch butterflies, according to University of Florida research published this month.

