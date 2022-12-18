Holy Trinity dedicates school building expansion

Jan Gains shows  student Kaleb LaFever,  grade 6, how to melt a baking soda snowman with vinegar on Wednesday in one of the new classrooms in the expansion at Holy Trinity Episcopal School.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

Jack O’Rourke confidently took the lectern Dec. 1 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Fruitland Park. The 10th grader and student council vice president at Holy Trinity Episcopal School wanted to address those in attendance for the dedication of the school’s new Thomas W. Alles wing. “Thank you for coming, and thank you for supporting the school,” he said. “My experience here is amazing. The teachers listen and help you. I’ve been here since sixth grade, and I look forward to thriving and graduating.”

