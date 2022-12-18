Holy Trinity dedicates school building expansion

Jack O’Rourke confidently took the lectern Dec. 1 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Fruitland Park. The 10th grader and student council vice president at Holy Trinity Episcopal School wanted to address those in attendance for the dedication of the school’s new Thomas W. Alles wing. “Thank you for coming, and thank you for supporting the school,” he said. “My experience here is amazing. The teachers listen and help you. I’ve been here since sixth grade, and I look forward to thriving and graduating.”
