Holiday spirit comes alive through Camp Villages events

From gingerbread house decorating to sailing Lake Sumter with Santa, there’s something festive for everyone and their families this holiday season.
Registration opens today for Camp Villages Holiday Week, which runs Dec. 19-29.
The program, which offers activities for grandparents and their grandchildren to enjoy together, will include a candy cane hunt, holiday crafts and winter games, among other festive events.
For the first time, Lake Sumter Line will offer holiday-themed cruises on Lake Sumter with festivities including caroling, photos with Santa, ugly sweaters and holiday story time.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.