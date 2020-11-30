Holiday giving virtual 5K set to begin on Tuesday

Get ready to lace up your running or walking shoes.
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is sponsoring its first virtual 5K event in the month of December.
The Holiday Giving Virtual 5K will be open to those who registered beginning Tuesday through Dec. 20. The event is suitable for seasoned distance runners, beginners looking to complete their first 5K or those somewhere in-between.
Participants can pick their own date and location to run or walk 3.1 miles at a pace of their choosing.
The idea for the virtual event comes as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual Running of the Squares 5K in October.
