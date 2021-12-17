Holiday Fun tournament crowns 4.0 champions

In an action-packed match at the championship game of the Pickleball Community Volunteer Group’s 4.0 Holiday Fun tournament, Bill Busker and Cathie Tarpley emerged victorious.
“It’s great. It’s been a long time. We’ve played together forever,” said Busker, of the Village of Mallory Square. “It’s the first 4.0 tournament we’ve won.”
The pair defeated Gail Pistello and Tom Wesselman 11-6 in the championship match Thursday at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex.
While on the surface, the score wasn’t all that close, the game itself was competitive.
Early on in the final, the game favored Busker and Tarpley. The partners got off to a quick 4-0 advantage. Pistello and Wesselman tried to break the momentum with a timeout, but the eventual champions built their lead to 7-0.
