Holiday fashion show benefits the Rock program

Patchington hosted a holiday fashion show event on Thursday to raise money for a local cause.
Several local residents stopped by Patchington’s next-door neighbor in Spanish Springs, The Corkscrew Winery, to enjoy some food and refreshments, watch some performances from members of Vintage Productions, check out some clothing available at Patchington and raise money for a local charity.
Candie Patterson, manager of Patchington, puts on several fashion shows throughout the year to benefit multiple local charities such as the Wildwood Soup Kitchen and the Mary Kay Foundation.
Thursday’s event benefited the Rock Program, an umbrella program of the Ocala Outreach Foundation that supports underprivileged youth in Marion County. It was the first time the clothing store raised money for the organization. Money was raised through admission tickets sold for the event.
