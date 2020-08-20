Hobby stores enjoying spike in business

Some residents in The Villages are taking up new hobbies to pass the time, having decided to try new things such as ride a bike, make jewelry or learn how to play an instrument.
Several sporting goods, hobby, music and craft stores have done well during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staffers have noticed new customers coming in to start out a new hobby or pick up an instrument.
“(I’ve) seen a lot of that in the past few months,” said J.R. Reich, manager at Bondz Music.
From May to June, sporting goods, hobby, music and bookstores saw a 27.6% increase in sales, according to the United States Census Bureau.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.