Hobby requires time, patience but has fulfilling payoff

Scrapbooking is a craft that requires a lot of dedication, patience, and workspace. Most scrapbookers have cases of materials they take with them to club meetings, having decades of experience and material for inspiration.
Teresa Burgess, of the Village of Fenney, doesn’t just scrapbook photos. She saves movie stubs and event tickets and playbills, anything that can be flattened and has a memory attached.
“It’s a more interactive way to remember your memories,” she said. “Because of that you tend to make more than one.”
Burgess first started scrapbooking after taking a workshop in 1997 to learn about the craft. Little did she know that more than 20 years later, she would go on to start a club dedicated to the hobby.
“I didn’t really get into it until about 2001,” she said. “But I fell in love with it and have never wanted to stop.”
