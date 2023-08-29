Hobby Lobby opens in The Villages; more businesses coming

Sara White had one mission in mind when she and a friend attended the grand opening of Hobby Lobby in The Villages on Monday.
“We are going to get our shop on,” the Dunnellon resident said.
Hobby Lobby’s new free-standing store at 3835 Wedgewood Lane in Buffalo Ridge Plaza welcomed eager shoppers from The Villages and beyond with a soft opening over the weekend and the official opening Monday. It is just one of multiple big-box retailers and national chains that recently opened or are coming soon to the community.
