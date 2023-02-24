Historical opera singer brought to life

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High around 85F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.