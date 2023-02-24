Historical opera singer brought to life

JoAnn F. Peterson will portray the Swedish opera singer Jenny Lind as part of the Enrichment Academy’s Speaker Series on March 9 at Rohan Recreation.

 Submitted photo

JoAnn F. Peterson wants to introduce you to Jenny Lind, an opera singer known as “the Swedish Nightingale.”

Lind was portrayed in the movie “The Greatest Showman,” but not quite as the person she originally was, Peterson says.

Prior to the movie, Peterson  had played Lind in a production of the musical “Barnum.”

“Her relationship with Barnum was nothing like her portrayal in the movie,” Peterson said. “When I looked her up, I realized immediately the way she was written in the play wasn’t at all like Jenny.”

Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.