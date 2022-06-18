His job teaches others how to move men

For more than 20 years, Matthew Noble can be found doing his dream job: teaching people how to play chess.
“I love this,” said Noble, who lives in Summerfield. “This is my passion. I enjoy doing this more than any other job I’ve had.”
One of the highlights is working with people teaching them what you know, Noble said.
“You share a bit of you, and you learn about them,” he said.
Noble continues his teaching by instructing people on the game at the Enrichment Academy.
He lets those new to chess to learn the rules, how the pieces move on the board, basic strategies, and how to become a better player. Part of the class is spent with the students playing against each other.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
