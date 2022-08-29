Hiring event offers part-time positions

The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is welcoming new part-timers into its ranks.
The department hopes to bring in more people from the community to serve as recreation assistants, fitness assistants and facility specialists.
Two events will offer on-the-spot interviews and same-day hiring opportunities from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 5 and Sept. 19 at La Hacienda, Laurel Manor and Ezell regional recreation complexes.
Amanda Brooks, recreation supervisor at Manatee Recreation Center, helped at a hiring event Aug. 22.
“It’s going great so far,” Brooks said. “It’s great to see everyone coming out.”
Around 35 Villagers applied for positions at Ezell, which Brooks was happy to see.
“We were hoping it would turn out this well,” she said.
On the north side of The Villages, Kathy Fleming sat in the lobby of La Hacienda as she waited for her name to be called for an interview.
Fleming, of the Village Rio Grande, was seeking a fitness assistant position. She has a background working in sports and has worked out since she was 16 years old.
