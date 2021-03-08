Hinkson tallies three, leads Citizens First to season-opener victory

The little girl that used to run around the grandstands grew up to be the woman who the grandstands marveled on Sunday at The Villages Polo Club.
Ava Hinkson tallied three goals and directly assisted on two others in the season-opening weekend’s finale, lifting Citizens First Bank to an 11-6 victory over Fross & Fross.
Hinkson scored the match’s first goal and added two more in the fourth chukker, recording a hat trick en route to earning the weekend’s Most Valuable Player honor.
“This is such a special place for me, and that makes it really special to have a day like I did today,” Hinkson said. “I remember when I was just waist-high running around through the stadium, and this place just holds so many special memories for me. To be here now playing competitively and winning matches, it’s an incredible feeling.”
