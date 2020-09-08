High-tech exams boost firefighters’ wellness

Firefighters keep Villagers safe. In return, The Villages of Public Safety Department is doing everything it can to keep its firefighters safe as well.
One of the ways that happens is with the annual physicals performed on each uniformed member of the department, from Chief Edmund Cain down to the newest firefighter-EMT. And these physicals are more involved than the usual “say AHHHHH” visit to a doctor. The department has contracted with Life Scan Wellness for more than 10 years to provide physical examinations to its firefighters.
“We’re in a high-risk occupation,” said Bobby Ramage, division chief for fire training at The Villages Public Safety Department.
Ramage wasn’t just talking about running into burning buildings. Firefighters have elevated risks of several types of cancers.
