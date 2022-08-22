High School sweethearts rekindle romance almost 50 years later

Tom and Susie Osborne started their relationship as high school sweethearts, but didn’t get married until nearly 50 years later.
Like many high school sweethearts, both Tom and Susie went their separate ways.
It wasn’t until their 45th high school reunion that the Village of Citrus Grove residents met again, and everything seemed to fall into place.
“Tom loves our story, and that’s the best part about it,” Susie said.
The pair grew up living near each other on the north end of Kewanee, Illinois.
Tom always hoped to see Susie when he passed by her house on the way to the community pool.
They spent time together at the pool or babysitting their brothers and sisters together, since both of them came from big families.
“We dated for a while for the first couple of years of high school,” Tom said.
When they graduated, Susie went on to get her bachelor’s degree at Western Illinois University.
