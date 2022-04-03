High gas prices cause motorists to change habits

Floridians recently paid the most money for gas in 14 years. Russia's war with Ukraine exacerbated sticker shock at the pump that already was pinching wallets because of inflation and supply chain disruptions.
In March, the price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline reached a new record high of $4.38 statewide, according to AAA, the Auto Club Group. As of Tuesday, the statewide average was $4.17.
AAA recently surveyed motorists and found many of them plan to change their driving habits because of the price increases, including driving less often, driving shorter distances and combining trips. For Villagers, this also can mean taking more trips in golf carts.
