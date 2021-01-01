High demand drives health care industry

The health care industry experienced record growth during 2019 in The Villages. It’s on track to repeat that performance as 2020 draws to a close. And 2021 could eclipse that performance as UF Health continues planning for a second acute-care hospital and a medical research park south of State Road 44 after having already acquired UF Health The Villages Hospital earlier this year and adding UF Health The Villages Freestanding Emergency Department in Brownwood. But it’s more than just hospital growth, as clinical services and other ancillary medical providers also want to call The Villages home and serve its adjusting population base. All indicators suggest the trend of health care industry growth will continue, said Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development.
