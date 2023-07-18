High camaraderie leads to more wins

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable.