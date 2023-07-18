High camaraderie leads to more wins

For athletes, there’s not many things more fun than winning.
The only thing that makes it better is winning with your friends.
In Ladies Division 2, Bat Intentions is doing just that in what looks to be a championship run.
“It’s been a ball,” said Mary Kopp of the Village of Hillsborough.
Through this summer 2023 season, Bat Intentions amassed a record of 10-2 and their 130 runs scored is the most in the league.
