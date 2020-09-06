Heroism earned veteran a Flying Cross

Like most teenagers growing up in the ’60s, Michael Gulick was inundated with the Vietnam War — the nightly news of that era saturated the airwaves with battles, destruction and wounded soldiers being evacuated.
“The war looked dangerous, but at the same time, I was intrigued,” said the Village of Buttonwood resident, who is president of the Distinguished Flying Cross Society in The Villages. “It offered something most teenaged boys wanted — adventure and the opportunity to be a part of something greater.”
He calls his senior year in high school the last vestige of normal life for the next 30 years.
In January 1970, during his senior year, the Presidential Lottery Draft Date Selection took place and he was a big winner when his birthday was the third to be drawn from the bowl. It ensured he would be drafted in the first round that year.
