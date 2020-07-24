Helping others make art

Jill Goden has made art for more than 20 years, and when she moved to The Villages in February she knew she wanted to share her love of art with others.
Goden’s art journey started with oil painting. She said she learned from a master artist and spent 16 hours a week painting.
“It was something that brought me happiness and I fell in love with making art,” she said. “My style has changed over the years but I do still paint as well.”
Goden now often works with paper tole, a multimedia art style mainly using photographs to make three-dimensional layered pictures.
Goden teaches others how to make the pictures at the Village Art Center and has them bring their own images to cut
and paste.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.