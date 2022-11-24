Helping Hands marks 16 years helping house the community

It was 2006 when members of New Covenant United Methodist Church met to discuss ways the church and its congregation could do more to make a difference in the community.
For one group of 12 congregants, an idea came about that would become a hallmark ministry for the church.
“The 12 decided to do home repairs for families in need,” said Clint Wentz, a Village of Virginia Trace resident and current chair of New Covenant UMC’s Helping Hands ministry. “Over the next few months, they realized that God had bigger plans for them. Instead of just repairing, the ministry was relocating, renovating and providing homes for families in need.”
Since 2006, Helping Hands has provided 33 homes for area families, with the 33rd home dedicated earlier this year.
