Hearts of Gold Therapy Team provides canine comfort

Myrtle Leister, a resident of Village Veranda at Lady Lake, holds the paw of Angel, a 4-year-old English cream golden retriever owned by Tom Roehl, of the Village of St. Catherine, as handlers through the Hearts of Gold Therapy Team visit the facility Thursday.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

A parade of dogs wearing aqua vests matching those of their handlers prance through the door, delivering joy. Enter the Hearts of Gold Therapy Team, a branch of the nonprofit Golden Retriever Rescue of Mid-Florida, which has branches throughout Florida. The therapy team, consisting of 16 dogs and their hanfdlers, visits assisted-living facilities in the area. “We’re dedicated to making people happy, relaxed and bringing rays of sunshine,” said Toni Stephenson, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. “People do a double take when they see us.”

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.