Hearts of Gold Therapy Team provides canine comfort

Today

Plenty of sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High near 90F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.