Hearts of Gold Therapy Team provides canine comfort

A parade of dogs wearing aqua vests matching those of their handlers prance through the door, delivering joy. Enter the Hearts of Gold Therapy Team, a branch of the nonprofit Golden Retriever Rescue of Mid-Florida, which has branches throughout Florida. The therapy team, consisting of 16 dogs and their hanfdlers, visits assisted-living facilities in the area. “We’re dedicated to making people happy, relaxed and bringing rays of sunshine,” said Toni Stephenson, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. “People do a double take when they see us.”
