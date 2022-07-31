Hearts of Gold therapy dogs make a splash at pool party

Dogs splashing through the pool, playing catch with a brown teddy bear and enjoying homemade treats made for the perfect summer day.
These dogs in particular work with the Hearts of Gold Therapy Team, earned the pool party for their efforts as therapy animals.
Hearts of Gold Therapy Team Member Toni Stephenson hosted a pool party at her home on Tuesday to celebrate the hard work of the dogs. The team is a branch of Golden Retriever Rescue of Mid-Florida, a nonprofit with branches throughout Florida. It visits assisted living facilities, schools, churches, and the Daybreak Club in The Villages to provide joy to the residents.
