Hearts For Our Hospital begins fundraising rides

Ron Dixon knows a little something about going long distances, holding the distinction as the only man in NFL history to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same postseason.
Today the distance is longer, but he’ll be on wheels.
“We’re all looking for opportunities to give back, right?” said Dixon, a Wildwood native who jumped at the opportunity to take part in the seventh annual Hearts For Our Hospital rides, which leave today from La Hacienda Recreation.
Dixon will join the 32-mile ride, the middle distance among five excursions that are the centerpiece of Big Bike Weekend.
“I feel like we’re really not individuals, we’re one whole,” Dixon added. “So any opportunity to try to give back, to help, to contribute to progress and prosperity and to health — anything that’s going to uplift everybody, I’m all about.”
The event, run in partnership between the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club and UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, raises money for equipment in The Villages and scholarships for local students going into the medical field.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.