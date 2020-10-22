Healthcare workers rewarded for their efforts

Healthcare workers are one of many heroes who never ask for recognition.
They remain steadfast and dedicated to their patients, even in the middle of a global pandemic.
As a thank you to hospital staff for their hard work and tireless commitment, the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation held a Massage Day event at UF Health The Villages Hospital on Oct. 15. The event allowed hospital team members working in direct patient care areas, including nursing, environmental services and dietary, to take a break from their normal duties and receive a massage from professional masseuses from Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, located across from Colony Plaza.
David Gardner, a member on the board of the UF Health The Villages Auxiliary Foundation said they couldn’t thank hospital staff enough for their work.
