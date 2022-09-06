The world is preparing to enter the third fall season since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is easy to forget that at times, especially with COVID cases down in Florida. However, COVID-19 still is an issue to contend with, a point underlined last week when the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention green-lit new booster shots designed to fight the original virus and its omicron subvariants.
Florida’s new caseload has been decreasing for more than a month. The state reported 43,703 total new cases during the week of Aug. 19-25, the most recent data available from the Florida Department of Health — down from 78,218 cases the week of July 8.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
