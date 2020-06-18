Health classes add in-person option

School’s out for summer, but classes are back in session at The Villages Health’s care centers.
TVH typically offers free classes on health topics in person, but quickly shifted to an online-only format in March because of the coronavirus.
Classes started meeting inside care centers again in June, limiting sessions to four students so attendees can follow social distancing guidelines.
All classes continue to offer the choice of an online format, too.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in the online sessions and plan to keep those as an ongoing option, even after the physical distancing guidelines have been removed,” said Amy Wixted, population health manager for The Villages Health. “We’ll be making changes to make the online sessions available in real time and will be building in weekly virtual live Q&A sessions for anyone who has questions after watching the online session.”
