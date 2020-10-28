Health Care steadily adding more jobs

Even the health care industry was not immune to job loss during the onset of the pandemic, but it’s a job segment that is bouncing back quickly, perhaps out of necessity. The health care and social assistance sector had the highest employment and annual payroll in 2018, according recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects the sector to grow 14% through 2028, which is largely attributed to an aging population. While health care jobs are not yet back to pre-pandemic levels, health care added 75,000 jobs in August and 53,000 jobs in September, according to the BLS. In September alone, medical clinical jobs such as doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and other staff jumped by 18,000. Home health services also climbed by 16,000, illustrating an increase in bringing care to the patients. And offices of other health practitioners grew by more than 14,000.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.