Health care programs at schools seek to fill growing need

Sumter County schools are supporting the health care needs of the county with career and technical education programs.
The Villages High School offers the Health Sciences Academy — a two-year program offered to juniors and seniors. Health care programs also are available at Wildwood Middle High School, South Sumter High School and South Sumter Middle School to train and provide experience for future health care workers.
Students in the VHS academy can earn certifications for Certified Patient Care Technician, EKG tech and Certified Medical Administrative Assistant, alongside a CPR certification.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.