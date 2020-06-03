Health care facilities accepting volunteers

As things slowly begin to return to normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and hospice care facilities are looking for volunteers.
UF Health The Villages Hospital and Cornerstone Hospice’s Villages location, The Villages Hospice House, need additional volunteers. However, there is no official date yet as to when the volunteers can officially return.
The hospital currently has about 960 volunteers on its roster with room for about 120 more. Cornerstone Hospice has about 300 volunteers but is looking to double that number to help with patient care.
“It takes a lot of volunteers to cover all the patients in addition to staff,” said Lou Emmert, volunteer coordinator of UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation. “We are always in need for volunteers in the health care world.”
