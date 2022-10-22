He couldn’t buy a plane, so he bought a land rocket instead

Roger Gemza is a former military pilot who wanted to buy a small aircraft. Unfortunately, he failed a flight test for the first time in more than 50 years.
So he bought a land rocket instead: A 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT.
“I love this car and I drive it as much as I can,” said Gemza, of the Village of Pine Ridge. “The seat just wraps around you; you’ve got the power, the rumble of the engine. It just puts everything together and in perspective.”
Gemza drives the Corvette at least 60% of the time, he said. Everything on the car is stock, other than tinting the windows and headlights.
The Stingray’s smooth ride is Gemza’s favorite feature, saying the car is more comfortable than a Cadillac. He also appreciates the backup camera, because the car sits so low you can’t see out the back window.
The Corvette has six different drive modes, including one called “Z Mode” that allows the driver to configure it to his personal preferences.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.