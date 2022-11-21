Havana Country Club fundraiser brings in $1,300

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 75F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.