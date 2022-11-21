Havana Country Club fundraiser brings in $1,300

Members of the community came together to give back to the community Tuesday, and their generosity exceeded the expectations of local Knights of Columbus members.
David Suleiman, owner of Havana Country Club, donated 20% of dining proceeds to the Knights of Columbus council 13300. And all diners who wrote either “Knights of Columbus” or “K of C” on their bill donated 20% of their check to the council.
Jim LoBue, communications director for Knights of Columbus Council 13300, said both Kids Central Inc. and the Wildwood Police Department’s Christmas with A Cop event will receive funds from the event.
