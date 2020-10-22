Hauntingly Spooktacular: Villages home strikes halloween-Lovers’ fancy

In Birchbrook Villas, when darkness falls across the neighborhood, Joyce Dunn’s home becomes quite the haunted house.
Spiders of various shapes and sizes are hanging around the house, as are a couple of skeletons, which cling to the roof by the garage. A crate on the driveway houses a projector that shows various spiders crawling on the garage.
Near the front door, a skeleton is taking a bath in a cauldron, while another ghoul floats in front of the door. Thanks to a lighting effect at some of the boarded-up windows, it appears as if the interior is on fire.
“We like shockers,” said Dunn, of the Village of Briar Meadow.
Dunn has been decorating the house for Halloween since moving here in 2011.
