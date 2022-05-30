Harris Chain of Lakes flashes bass fishing prowess in major league fishing event

As it so often does, the nearby Harris Chain of Lakes recently proved once again why it’s regarded as one of the nation’s best bass fishing locales.
Visit Lake County hosted the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. from May 19-21 at the Harris Chain of Lakes, a three-day bass fishing tournament, which stood as the third and final event of the regular season for the Toyota Series Southern Division’s professional fishing circuit.
Okahumpka resident Jason Semento finished in first place overall, reeling in a three-day haul of 14 bass weighing a total of 60 pounds, one ounce.
“It’s just unbelievable, man,” Semento said. “With Thursday only weighing in four fish for nine pounds, I didn’t know if I could do it. But it just kept getting better and better each day. These three days here have been amazing.”
