Harmonica player finds success in quartet

Philip Caltabellotta remembers being a kid in West New York, N.J., and looking at harmonicas through the pawn shop window next to the produce store where his mother shopped.
Although it’s been a few decades since then, Caltabellotta’s love of the harmonica hasn’t faded.
“I started playing harmonica when I was very young,” said Caltabellotta, of the Village of Briar Meadow. “Back then, the harmonica was more popular than it is today.”
Seeing different harmonica musicians make appearances on talk shows in the ’60s inspired Caltabellotta to one day pick up the instrument for himself. Since learning to play as a child, he has played various gigs around The Villages — both by himself and with his harmonica quartet, Panache — and he created the Harmonica Happiness club a few years ago.
