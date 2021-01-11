HarborChase assisted living facility gets face-lift

In its seventh year as an assisted living community in The Villages, HarborChase of Villages Crossing is getting a makeover.
The facility is getting new furniture and a fresh coat of paint.
“Our community is now entering our seventh year, and we are very excited about our new improved face-lift,” said Janice Martin, director of sales and marketing. “We are in the process of installing new flooring, paint and furniture in all the common areas of the community.”
She said the colors feature blue, gold and burgundy, with soothing patterns and accents.
