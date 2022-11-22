Harbor Hills community sending cookies to troops

The Harbor Hills Treat the Troops Chapter in Lady Lake is sending cookies to troops in Romania, Honduras, Japan, Africa and other places for the Christmas holiday. Col. Brian Neese was one of the recipients of the cookies last year at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The Harbor Hills Treat the Troops chapter in Lady Lake is preparing to send 10,000 homemade cookies to deployed troops in places such as Romania, Honduras, Japan, Africa and more for Christmas.

For 25 years, the group has made cookies for troops as well as donated money for the shipping costs of the items and to purchase drink powders, candy and other goodies. Roseann Cochran, co-chair of The Harbor Hills Treat the Troops Chapter, said she wants residents to get involved again this year like they have in the past.

Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.