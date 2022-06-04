Happy new retirement. Now what?

“They don’t have to go out to pasture and be isolated,” said Stampahar, of the Village of Sanibel. “People get so caught up in our comfort zone. The older we get, the more comfortable we get”
Stampahar said she encourages others to become more active.
“We get more energy when we’re more active and when we’re happy,” she said. “That is one of the biggest challenges.”
The retirement life coach will present “Congratulations
on Your Retirement! Now What?” at 6 p.m. Thursday
at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex. Tickets are $12 for Villages residents and $15 for the public, and are available at any regional recreation complex or online at theenrichmentacademy.org.
Those who attend the event will gain an understanding of the five stages of retirement, the six possible lifestyles they can enjoy, and the three changes that retirees go through.
