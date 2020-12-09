Hanukkah preparations underway at temple

The eight-day Jewish celebration of Hanukkah begins on Thursday night , and area Jewish groups and religious institutions are preparing to celebrate. But at a time of COVID-19, the way the Festival of Lights is celebrated this year will look quite different.
Temple Shalom of Central Florida will mark the holiday with two nights of “Hanukkah Under the Stars.” The events are scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday outside Temple Shalom at 13563 County Road 101 in Oxford, as well as 3 p.m. Sunday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
“We are not ready to return inside to celebrate, but we wanted to make sure to hold an event that is open to everyone in our tri-county community,” said Susan Feinberg, marketing coordinator for Temple Shalom. “Hanukkah is a time to celebrate, and we hope the community, regardless of faith or denomination, can do just that.”
Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire more than 2,000 years ago. Each year, the holiday is celebrated with the lighting of a menorah, as well as traditional foods, gifts and games.
