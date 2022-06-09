Handmade cards gifted to local veterans

Members of the Cricut Club usually meet up to create scrapbooking items, three-dimensional decorations or even vinyl-printed T-shirts. But for the last few months, members switched gears to focus on making cards for local veterans.
Members made hundreds of cards to donate to Villages Honor Flight, which takes local veterans on trips to Washington, D.C., to see war monuments.
