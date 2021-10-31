Halloweenie Wiener Walk a success for the Dachshund Club of The Villages

Members of the Dachshund Club at the Halloweenie Wiener Walk event at Lake Sumter Landing.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

In true Halloween spirit, a pirate, a spider and even a hot dog with mustard waltzed down the boardwalk Monday morning at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

But underneath those costumes were anything but traditional Halloween participants.

Two dozen dachshunds wagged and waddled their way through the Dachshund Club of The Villages' Halloweenie Wiener Walk. The dogs received treats for best costume, funniest costume and some other lighthearted awards, as judged by club members who were in attendance.

