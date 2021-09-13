Halloween starts early at Central Florida’s leading attractions

If you’re crazy about Halloween, you might start celebrating well before Oct. 31. So do Central Florida’s theme parks.
Last month, Walt Disney World Resort introduced a new after-hours Halloween event, Boo Bash. Universal Orlando Resort’s long-running tradition Halloween Horror Nights, its first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, began Sept. 3. SeaWorld Orlando will offer its inaugural Howl-O-Scream, a longtime event at sister park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, starting today.
Theme parks start Halloween early to capture interest from crowds looking for a scare, especially taking into account how Halloween grows more economically lucrative by the year. Despite the pandemic, in 2020, consumers planned to spend more money on Halloween purchases than the previous year, and 23% planned to celebrate by visiting a haunted house or other Halloween-themed attraction, according to the National Retail Federation.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.