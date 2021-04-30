Hall of famer claims victory

Pete Weber is back in the winner’s circle again after winning the 2021 Florida Blue Medicare PBA50 National Championship.
The Hall of Famer’s confidence from Wednesday’s final qualifying round continued into the 17 games he bowled between match play and the championship match on Thursday at Spanish Springs Lanes.
He relied on the reaction of his Storm Axiom Pearl bowling ball and he kept his delivery slow while dealing with a few injuries to defeat Lennie Boresch Jr., 255-234 in the last match of the stepladder finals.
“I threw everything that I had into that game right there,” he said of the title match between himself and Boresch. “I bowled a good game and that is all I can ask for.”
