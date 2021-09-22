Hacienda Hills heroics even Village Cup finals

With rain starting to fall, Tom Burgdorf stood at the Men’s Village Cup scoreboard with a look of concern.
The Hacienda Hills captain was staring at a three-point deficit to Lopez Legacy at that juncture, hoping the gap wouldn’t grow any larger as the final two groups came off Mallory Hill’s Caroline course.
Hey, sometimes your good fortune runs out.
And sometimes it continues. On Tuesday, Burgdorf discovered his team still had some in reserve.
Taking another page from the script Hacienda Hills used to book its place in the finals, the bottom of the order erased the deficit to even the score 7-7 heading into today’s winner-take-all singles showdown.
