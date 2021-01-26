Habitat receives grant for its repair program

For one nonprofit, the year 2021 has brought a number of unexpected grants meant to help those in need.
The most recent includes money for the nonprofit to use for critical home repairs throughout Lake and Sumter counties.
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter recently received a $20,000 grant from Community Foundation of South Lake. The nonprofit has been serving individuals in Lake and Sumter counties with access and opportunity to affordable housing solutions since 1989. The grant is designed to help with critical home repairs through Habitat Lake-Sumter’s Preservation and Repair program, which provides safety and accessibility modifications to cost-burdened homeowners.
“Through the program, homeowners are able to update the homes they already own by receiving repairs to increase the safety, accessibility and beauty of the home,” said Lacie Himes, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter associate development director. “The Preservation and Repair program has become a vital way Habitat Lake-Sumter addresses the affordable housing need in our community, by annually providing access to home repairs and critical improvements for up to 45 local families and individuals.”
