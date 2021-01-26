Habitat receives grant for its repair program

Habitat for Humanity volunteers, Russ Staerkel, background, of the Village of Hadley, and Ben Greene, of the Village of Largo, build a backyard fence for a home on Jackson Street in Wildwood in January 2020. Using money given as a grant from The Community Foundation of South Lake, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter will use the $20,000 in support of critical home repairs to increase the safety, accessibility and beauty of the home.