Habitat Lake-Sumter accepting applications for homes

Veronica Troxell is often inspired by the families she works with through Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter.
"It can be a tough, challenging, confusing or scary journey for some families," said Troxell, who is programs director for Habitat Lake-Sumter. "Many families thought their goal of homeownership would never be achieved but still continued to strive and work toward providing a safe and secure home for their family."
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter is accepting applications for its Homeownership Program until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Local families can apply for one of four affordable, site built homes that will be built in partnership with Habitat's Youth Construction Academy.
