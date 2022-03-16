Habitat for Humanity plans next steps with additional funding

Working with Habitat for Humanity, Sally Read grabbed her hammer and looked for a challenge.
Her experience on a construction site comes from Women Build, a yearly program in Lake and Sumter counties.
Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter, a partner in Women Build, is expanding the number of people it helps, thanks to a $1 million grant. The money will foot the bill for critical repairs on existing homes, land purchases and kick off fundraising for Women Build.
Having spent some time volunteering working alongside some of the people who receive Habitat homes, you learn quite a bit, said Read, of the Village of Tall Trees.
