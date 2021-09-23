Habitat for Humanity Club preparing for second project

Club members Kevin Tucker, of the Village Del Mar, and Wave Richard, of the Village of Dunedin, measure molding for the kitchen of their first build.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

Members of The Villages Habitat for Humanity Club are rallying members of the community together to complete its next project to help a local family in need.

After having completed their first build in May, group members are anticipating grabbing their shovels and breaking ground on their next build.

“We got through our last build quicker than we anticipated,” said club Co-President Kevin Tucker. “It’s wonderful to see the community coming together to assist us as a club to create a place someone in need can call home.”

While the club finished its first build earlier this year, plans are already underway for the second one. 

