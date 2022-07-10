Gulfstream shows sport still a big draw

The Florida Derby is always a fancy occasion for Lori Morton, down to her always-new hat. The Ohio native often travels to attend big races out of state.

 Jeff Shain, Daily Sun

The hat is new, a tradition Morton upholds whenever she hits an out-of-state track. "I have to ship them to my hotel,” she said. "You can't carry them onto a plane.”

(For what it's worth, Christine A. Moore Millinery has a table on Level 2 to tend to anyone feeling a little deficient in the hat game. You might end up feeling a little deficient in the pocketbook, though.)

Morton has followed thoroughbreds since 2004, when she was going through a rough patch in her life. Smarty Jones won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes that year, but fell short of the Triple Crown when Birdstone's late charge scored a 36-1 upset at Belmont.

Nonetheless, she'd been smitten.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.